Man killed, another critically injured after fall from crane at Archer Heights warehouse

CHICAGO -- A 31-year-old man fell to his death Wednesday at a warehouse in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side.Jose Merchan fell off a "cherry picker," a crane used to raise and lower people, about 1 p.m. at a warehouse located at 4308 W. 44th St., Chicago fire officials said. Another person who fell off was critically injured.Chicago police could not provide details about the incident. An autopsy ruled Merchan's death an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed Friday they have opened up an investigation into Why Not Iron Inc., a self-described "custom architectural and structural metal company," in connection with the incident.Why Not Iron could not be reached for comment Friday afternoon.