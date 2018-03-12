Man, 32, charged in NW Indiana double homicide

Ross Stacy, 32, was charged in the murder of his father and his father's girlfriend. (Indiana State Police)

PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) --
A 32-year-old man was charged in the murder of his father and his father's girlfriend in Pulaski County in Northwest Indiana.

Ross Stacy, 32, is accused of killing Loss Stacy, 59, and Mary Kurek, 56, of Gary, Indiana.

A family member discovered the bodies while checking on the victims at Loss Stacy's home in the 3900-block of West County Road 200 North on Friday after not hearing from them for several days, according to Indiana State Police. The cause of death is pending autopsy and toxicology reports, according to police.

Ross Stacy was arrested early Saturday. He is being held in the Pulaski County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
double murderdouble homicideIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News