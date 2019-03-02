Man, 32, killed by punches to the head in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO --
A 32-year-old was beaten to death Saturday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

He was fighting with a male he knew at 2:31 a.m. inside the first floor of an apartment building in the 2300 block of West Augusta, according to Chicago police.

The male punched the 32-year-old in the left eye several times, knocking him to the ground, police said. He was rushed to St. Mary Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details on the fatality.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
beating deathbeatingman injuredman killedChicagoHumboldt Park
Top Stories
Girl escapes would-be kidnappers on way to school; suspects at large
FAA investigating close call between planes at O'Hare
Emanuel Gallegos to be laid to rest Saturday
Study: Illinois' legal marijuana demand would outpace supply
SpaceX Crew Dragon, built to carry humans, launches demo flight
Neighbors upset with Texas man for painting entire house pink
Michigan man charged with running illegal dentist's office in basement
Car pulled from Willowbrook retention pond, driver charged with DUI
Show More
2 robbed on Michigan Avenue at noon Friday
Trump walks back comments on Warmbier case, faces fire over Kushner's security clearance
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, breezy, with flurries Saturday
2nd annual Wiener Dog Derby at Fox Valley Ice Arena to benefit local animal rescue
More News