Man, 37, dies after striking salt truck in 3-vehicle crash on Far South Side

A 37-year-old man was killed when his SUV crashed into a salt truck early Sunday in the Hegewisch neighborhood on the Far South Side.At 1:19 a.m., Victor D. Crosby was driving a 2004 Ford SUV north on Avenue O when he struck the rear driver's side of a salt truck that was traveling west on East 130th Street at the intersection, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.The crash crumbled the SUV's front end and caused one of its wheels to detach.A 2005 Nissan Altima that was also headed north on Avenue O then rear-ended the SUV, but the car's driver and passenger weren't hurt, police said.Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived in the East Side neighborhood.An autopsy conducted Sunday found Crosby died from blunt force injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner's office said.The driver of the salt truck, a 55-year-old man, was taken to Trinity Hospital in good condition, police said.CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.