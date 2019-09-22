Man, 45, killed in Hermosa hit and run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side in the Hermosa neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.The 45-year-old man was crossing Cicero Avenue at McLean Avenue at 3:13 a.m. when police said a maroon Nissan hit him.He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.The driver of the Nissan fled in an unknown direction and is not in custody, police said.Police are searching for the driver of the Nissan as CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit investigates.