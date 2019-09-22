Man, 45, killed in Hermosa hit and run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side in the Hermosa neighborhood Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

The 45-year-old man was crossing Cicero Avenue at McLean Avenue at 3:13 a.m. when police said a maroon Nissan hit him.

He was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's identity.

The driver of the Nissan fled in an unknown direction and is not in custody, police said.

Police are searching for the driver of the Nissan as CPD Major Accident Investigation Unit investigates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hermosachicagohit and runman killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect wanted for shooting Chicago police officer in custody
2 killed outside Roseland barbershop ID'd
Basketball star from Blue Island recovers after New Mexico shooting
Suspect in Schaumburg mall crash taken to mental health facility: police
TODAY: Free marijuana expungement clinic, job fair
International art exhibit features Chicago area kids
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms, flooding likely Sunday
Show More
Dangerous week leaves Chicago police besieged by violence, loss
Chicago shelter offers free animal adoptions Sunday
Lula Cafe in Logan Square keeps thriving after 20 years
Muslim athlete sues Air Canada for forcing her to remove hijab
Officials release facial reconstruction of teen found dead in Gary alley
More TOP STORIES News