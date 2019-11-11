Man, 46, pistol-whipped, shot in Grand Crossing home invasion, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 46-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in a home invasion in Grand Crossing on the South Side Sunday night, police said.According to police, around 9:00 p.m. the victim was inside his residence in the 1400 block of East 76th street when two people kicked down his front door.One of the men pistol whipped him on the head and then fired shots before fleeing, police said.The man was struck in the right leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.No one is in custody.Area South detectives are investigating.