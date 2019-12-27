Man, 47, missing, last seen in West Englewood on Dec. 16: Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are looking for a man who was last seen in West Englewood on Chicago's South Side.Joseph Clopton, 47, was last seen Dec. 16 in the area of the 6600 block of South Justine Street, Chicago police said.He was last seen wearing a black Gucci skull cap with green and red trim, a black Columbia jacket, blue jeans, and black Timberland boots, police said.He was last seen driving a 2003 maroon Dodge four-door pickup truck with the Illinois license plate "BT68436."Clopton goes by the nickname "Slow" or "Motion." Police said he is a black male standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion.He has a tattoo on his lower right arm that reads, "No face no case."Clopton's daughter, who is a community activist, will begin searching for Clopton in West Englewood at 6632 S. Justine St., on Saturday at 10 a.m.Anyone with information about Clopton's whereabouts is asked to call the Area South Special Victims Unit at (312) 747-8274, or to call 911.