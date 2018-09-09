Man, 47, robbed by 2 woman who offered him a ride on the Near North Side

A 47-year-old man was robbed early Sunday by two women who offered him a ride in Chicago's Near North Side neighborhood, police said.At about 4 a.m., the woman picked up the man in the 600 block of North Wells Street. He was waiting for a taxi cab when the women offered him a ride, police said.Once the victim was inside the car, the robbers took his cellphone and credit cards.The robbers then threw the man out of the car in the 300 block of West Chicago Avenue.It was initially believed that the women had posed as ride share drivers, but police said that was not the case.Incidents of individuals being robbed by fake ride share drivers have been reported in Chicago over the last several weeks, but Chicago police did not confirm that this duo is the same involved in other incidents.No suspects were in custody Sunday night.