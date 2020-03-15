Man, 50, seriously injured, family displaced after house fire in Marquette Park: officials

A man was seriously injured Saturday in a fire in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

The blaze started about 6:15 p.m. at a home in the 7100-block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the house fire.

One man, who is about 50 years old, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious-to-critical condition, fire officials said.

Five other people, including four children, were displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

