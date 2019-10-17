Man, 53, shot while driving in Lakeview on Chicago's North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side Thursday, causing his vehicle to collide with another car, an official said.

The shooting occurred Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. in the Lakeview neighborhood in the 3700 block of N. Ashland.

Chicago police said the gunman was inside a white SUV when he fired shots.

The man is in critical condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to police.

No offenders are in custody.

Area North Detectives are investigating.
