Man, 53, shot while driving in Lakeview on Chicago's North Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 53-year-old man was shot while driving on Chicago's North Side Thursday, causing his vehicle to collide with another car, an official said.The shooting occurred Thursday at about 4:15 p.m. in the Lakeview neighborhood in the 3700 block of N. Ashland.Chicago police said the gunman was inside a white SUV when he fired shots.The man is in critical condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to police.No offenders are in custody.Area North Detectives are investigating.