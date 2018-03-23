Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death in a River North alley Friday morning, Chicago police said. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man died after being stabbed in Chicago's busy River North neighborhood Friday morning.

Police have not disclosed the weapon used, but sources said it may have been a machete.

A 55-year-old man staggered out of an alley in the 400-block of North State Street with a stab wound to his neck at about 2:30 a.m. He later died at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Authorities have not released his identity.

Police have not mentioned details on a suspect, but sources on the scene tell ABC7 that the suspect fled the scene by running to a nearby "L" stop. No one is in custody.

Luis Sanchez was emptying the dumpsters in the alley less than 20 minutes before the stabbing.

"We need security over here, more police. This is a big problem in the streets," Sanchez said.

Sanchez is one of several business owners and employees calling for a greater police presence after the stabbing. Nearby bar owner Dennis McCarthy says it's bad for business.

"It's not something we want to see on TV with the neighborhood," he said.

McCarthy says the uncertainty around the stabbing is unsettling.

"Wondering just who it was and how it happened," he said.

Brian Gurber works right behind the alley where it happened.

"It's concerning. You think this is a professional area, there's a lot of businesses over here, you kind of think twice about where you are and it's kind of concerning," he said.
