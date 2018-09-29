Man, 56, found fatally shot in Dixmoor home

Darrell Webb, 56

By
DIXMOOR, Ill. (WLS) --
A 56-year-old man was found fatally shot early Saturday in a south suburban Dixmoor home.

The man, identified as Darrell Webb, was found by relatives just before 1:30 a.m. in a house in the 2000 block of West 146th Street.

He was found dead on a living room couch in a house where he sometimes stayed to help care for an ailing relative. Bullet casings were on the floor and the home had been ransacked.

Some family members said they believe Webb was the victim of a violent crime, but police aren't so sure.

"Someone in the street bum rushed him, came in and shot him," said brother Lesley Webb Jr. "No one deserves to get murdered. He worked all his life. No criminal record. Nothing."

Police have yet to outline a motive for the crime as the Illinois State Police continue to assist with the investigation.

"At this point in time, the information I have is that it is an ongoing investigation and we're trying to get all the evidence possible to see what we have," said Det. Hashi Jaco, of the Dixmoor Police Department.

Those who knew Webb said he was not a flashy guy and that he stayed to himself.

Webb had an adult son and several grandchildren, and most recently worked for a transport company and a railroad while helping to care for his elderly aunt.

"I don't know why nobody would do this," his brother said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingDixmoor
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Cubs lose, magic number stays at 2
Elon Musk agrees to pay $20M, quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC
Indonesia tsunami death toll nears 400, expected to rise
Quick Tip: Credit freezes now free in all states
Brett Kavanaugh's 2nd accuser contacted by the FBI: Lawyer
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
2 Mississippi police officers dead, suspect in custody after confrontation
Show More
Beyonce and Jay-Z scholarship winner
'Donuts for Life' for 2 lucky Stan's Donuts & Coffee customers
Workers at Hilton hotels reach agreement to end strike
Giant mustache projections spotted on Chicago landmarks
More News