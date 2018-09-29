Man, 56, found fatally shot in Dixmoor home

A 56-year-old man was found fatally shot early Saturday in a south suburban Dixmoor home.The man, identified as Darrell Webb, was found by relatives just before 1:30 a.m. in a house in the 2000 block of West 146th Street.He was found dead on a living room couch in a house where he sometimes stayed to help care for an ailing relative. Bullet casings were on the floor and the home had been ransacked.Some family members said they believe Webb was the victim of a violent crime, but police aren't so sure."Someone in the street bum rushed him, came in and shot him," said brother Lesley Webb Jr. "No one deserves to get murdered. He worked all his life. No criminal record. Nothing."Police have yet to outline a motive for the crime as the Illinois State Police continue to assist with the investigation."At this point in time, the information I have is that it is an ongoing investigation and we're trying to get all the evidence possible to see what we have," said Det. Hashi Jaco, of the Dixmoor Police Department.Those who knew Webb said he was not a flashy guy and that he stayed to himself.Webb had an adult son and several grandchildren, and most recently worked for a transport company and a railroad while helping to care for his elderly aunt."I don't know why nobody would do this," his brother said.