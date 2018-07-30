Man, 57, fatally shot in Humboldt Park, police say

A 57-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
A 57-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday night when a group of people tried to force him into a home in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, police said.

A witness said four males walked out of a gangway about 10:05 p.m. in the 4100-block of West Potomac and approached the man, according to Chicago police. One of the males then pulled out a gun and tried to force him into the home.

When the man refused, one of the males shot him in the armpit, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't released details about the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

