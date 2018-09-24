Man, 58, found dead at South Loop Green Line platform

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO --
A 58-year-old man was found dead Monday morning on the Green Line platform of the Roosevelt CTA station in the South Loop.

At 6:17 a.m., the man was found lying unresponsive on the ground of the platform at 22 E. Roosevelt, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. He was pronounced dead less than 30 minutes later.

Authorities believe he fell out of his wheelchair during a medical emergency. There was no indication of trauma or foul play, police said.

As of Monday night, the medical examiner's office hadn't identified the man. An autopsy was slated for Tuesday.

Area Central detectives were conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
