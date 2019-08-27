Man, 59, killed in hit-and-run chain reaction crash in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a car that caused a chain reaction crash in East Garfield Park Tuesday afternoon before fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.Police said the man was walking in the bike lane in the 3900-block of Lake Street at about 1:30 p.m. when a vehicle struck him. The vehicle then struck a parked car, which crashed into a CTA bus stop.A woman who did not want to appear on camera said the sound of the impact was incredibly loud. Witnesses rushed to help the man and the driver actually got out of the car, said something to the effect that he didn't mean to hit the man, then got back into his vehicle and fled the scene, the witness said.The witness said the vehicle may have been a gray minivan. Police have not released a description of the vehicle.The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.That stretch of Lake Street is cordoned off for the investigation and drivers may want to avoid the area. A Chicago police investigation is ongoing and police are looking for any possible surveillance video that may have captured the crash.