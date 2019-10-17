CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 60-year-old man was shot in the neck as he was driving on Chicago's North Side, causing his vehicle to collide with another car, an official said.
The shooting occurred Thursday in the Lakeview neighborhood near the intersection of Ashland and Waveland.
The man is in critical condition at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Man, 60, shot while driving in Lakeview on Chicago's North Side, official says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More