Man, 62, stabbed in West Rogers Park carjacking

A 62-year-old man was stabbed and carjacked in West Rogers park Tuesday night.The attack occurred at about 9:05 p.m. in the 6300-block of North Campbell Avenue. Police said the suspect demanded the victim's wallet.The victim refused, got out of the car and that's when he was stabbed in the stomach. The suspect drove off in the victim's 2007 gold Toyota Camry.The 62-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.