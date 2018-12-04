A 63-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle that took off after the crash Saturday evening in north suburban Waukegan Township.About 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to the crash near the intersection of Crescent and Northern avenues, where Waukegan police officers were already investigating the fatality, according to the Lake County sheriff's office.A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was struck by a vehicle as he walked in the 12400 block of West Crescent, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle's driver then drove off.The man, identified as Robert Barron of Waukegan, was found in the front yard of a home and rushed to Vista Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff's office and the Lake County coroner's office.An autopsy performed Monday indicated he died from injuries caused by blunt force trauma, the coroner's office said. Toxicology testing was pending and the investigation into his death was ongoing.Anyone with information about the crash should call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stopper at (847) 662-2222.