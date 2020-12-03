chicago shooting

Man, 65, shot to death in Morgan Park during armed carjacking attempt, police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 65-year-old man died after a shooting in the city's Morgan Park neighborhood, Chicago police said Thursday.

Police said shortly after 2 p.m. the man was on the street in the 2400-block of West 118th Street when he was approached by four people who tried to take his car. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the man in his abdomen.

Police said the victim also pulled out a gun and fired shots towards the suspects. It is not known if he struck any of them.

The victim was taken to Christ Hospital where he died. A weapon was recovered from the scene, but police did not clarify if it belonged to the victim or any of the suspects.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
