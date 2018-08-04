Man, 66, shot in East Garfield Park carjacking

A 66-year-old man was shot and pulled from his van in a carjacking Friday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.The carjacking and shooting occurred in a store parking lot in the 400-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 7:16 p.m., police said.Police said two people grabbed the victim from his vehicle, shot him in the stomach, and then drove off in the victim's van.The 66-year-old victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.No one is in custody. Police are investigating.