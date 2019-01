A 67-year-old man was shot in the head Tuesday while sitting inside his Southwest Side apartment.The man was sitting in a wheelchair by the window in a senior living facility in the 2600 block of West 63rd Street in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood when he heard shots and felt pain at the back of his head, police said.The man was not the intended target of the shooting, according to police. He was transported to UIC Hospital for treatment in stable condition.