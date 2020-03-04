Man, 70, dead after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Hyde Park apartment building, police say

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old man died Tuesday after a lit stove led to a suspected carbon monoxide leak in a Hyde Park apartment building, Chicago police said.According to police, emergency crews responded to building after a carbon monoxide alarm went off about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East 53rd Street.While they were evacuating the residents, firefighters noticed a stove turned on in the unit where the alarm was going off.A man in the apartment across the hall was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.Although the Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet conducted an autopsy, police said preliminary information suggests the death was related to carbon monoxide.Fire officials said the area was being treated as a crime scene, but police said there was no preliminary information that suggested foul play.