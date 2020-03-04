Man, 70, dead after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Hyde Park apartment building, police say

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old man died Tuesday after a lit stove led to a suspected carbon monoxide leak in a Hyde Park apartment building, Chicago police said.

According to police, emergency crews responded to building after a carbon monoxide alarm went off about 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of East 53rd Street.

While they were evacuating the residents, firefighters noticed a stove turned on in the unit where the alarm was going off.

A man in the apartment across the hall was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Although the Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet conducted an autopsy, police said preliminary information suggests the death was related to carbon monoxide.

Fire officials said the area was being treated as a crime scene, but police said there was no preliminary information that suggested foul play.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohyde parkcarbon monoxideapartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1-year-old girl killed, 7 injured, including children, in West Lawn fire
U Chicago Medical Center patient tests negative for COVID-19
Rapid DNA now being used at ISP crime lab for backlog
Joe Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
'Let us in!': Tensions run high at vigil for Richard's Bar stabbing victim
Happy 183rd Birthday Chicago
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning snow, then clearing Wednesday
Show More
At least 24 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
3 killed after small airplane crashes on I-55 in Lincoln, Ill.
Here's what pregnant women should know about coronavirus
Severe weather: Tips to stay safe during dangerous storms
State panel recommends Blagojevich be disbarred
More TOP STORIES News