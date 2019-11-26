traffic fatalities

City tow truck fatally struck 70-year-old man in O'Hare Airport parking lot

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old man died after he was struck Tuesday by a city-owned tow truck in a parking lot at O'Hare International Airport.

The man was was hit by a city tow truck driven by a 26-year-old man about 8:45 a.m. in parking lot D at Terminal 5, according to Chicago fire and police spokespeople.

Police said the man was not in a crosswalk or designated walking area. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality. CPD's major accident unit is investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
