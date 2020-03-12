Man, 70, shot after attempting to flee minor crash in South Austin on West Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 70-year-old man was shot Thursday night, after getting into a car accident and arguing with the other driver before trying to flee the scene in South Austin on the West Side, Chicago police said.According to police, around 11:35 p.m. in the 600-block of South Cicero Avenue, the man struck another vehicle in a "minor traffic accident" then started arguing with driver of the vehicle.The 70-year-old man attempted to run away from the scene when the other driver shot him in the leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition police said.Police said neither vehicle was heavily damaged in the crash.There were no other injuries reported.No one is in custody.Area North detectives are investigating.