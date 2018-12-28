Man, 72, killed in Niles hit-and-run crash ID'd

NILES, Ill. (WLS) --Authorities have released the identity of a 72-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run in north suburban Niles Thursday night.
The man has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Michael Potwora of Niles.
Niles police said Potwora was struck and killed by a white SUV while crossing Greenwood Avenue at Betty Terrace just before 6:30 p.m. The white SUV was then rear-ended by another vehicle before the SUV then fled the scene.
The driver of the second vehicle stayed at the scene and attempted to render aid to the victim, police said. Potwora was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Niles Police Department asking for the public's help to find the driver and anyone with information is asked to call 847-588-6500. Detectives believe witnesses may have key information that could lead to an arrest.
The NORTAF Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting in the investigation.