Man, 72, missing from Berwyn nursing home could be in danger, police say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- Berwyn police are seeking help to find a missing 72-year-old man who could be in danger.Police said Robert Mitchell's daughter pushed him out of a nursing home in a wheelchair Friday night.Mitchell has a condition that could put him in danger, according to police.Mitchell is described as a black man who's 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 115 pounds. He has grey hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black coat, black knit scarf and green medical footwear, police said.Police ask that anyone with information about Mitchell's whereabouts contact 9-1-1 or the Berwyn Police Department at 708-795-5600.