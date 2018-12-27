Man, 74, missing from Des Plaines found

Frank Bendorf.

DES PLAINES, Ill. --
A 74-year-old man was safely located after he was reported missing Wednesday from northwest suburban Des Plaines.

At 5 p.m., Frank Bendorf left his home in unincorporated Cook County to refill gas, possible at Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. The missing persons alert was canceled Thursday morning.

Authorities said he was found safe, but is being checked out at a nearby hospital as a precaution.

WLS-TV contributed to this report
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
