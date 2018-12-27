Man, 74, missing from Des Plaines: police

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are asking for the public's help in finding 74-year-old Frank Bendorf who is missing from Des Plaines.

DES PLAINES, Ill. --
A 74-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from northwest suburban Des Plaines.

At 5 p.m., Frank Bendorf left his home in unincorporated Cook County to refill gas, possible at Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. He has not returned and his wife called police at 10 p.m.

Bendorf was described as a 6-foot, 230-pound white man with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen in a blue and green plaid shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.

His vehicle was a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala, police said. It had the Illinois license plate "N810609."

Frank Bendorf.



Bendorf does not have a cell phone, police said. His OnStar service, a vehicle security feature, was not active.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 294-4735.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manDes Plaines
Top Stories
Man charged with stabbing mother to death, hiding her in trash can in Morgan Park
Lake Station crews working to fix brown water problem
Family of missing student Shalyha Ahmad asks CTA, UIC to release surveillance video
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Individual tax return filing changes take effect in 2019
VIDEO: Police officer barely avoids being struck by Metra train in Mokena
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and rainy Thursday
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Side shooting, home invasion
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are married
2 workers injured in Indiana high school explosion
Man finds 1930s film reels in basement, hopes to digitize historic footage
More News