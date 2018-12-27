Man, 74, missing from Des Plaines: police

Frank Bendorf.

A 74-year-old man was reported missing Wednesday from northwest suburban Des Plaines.At 5 p.m., Frank Bendorf left his home in unincorporated Cook County to refill gas, possible at Touhy Avenue and Mannheim Road, according to the Cook County sheriff's office. He has not returned and his wife called police at 10 p.m.Bendorf was described as a 6-foot, 230-pound white man with brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen in a blue and green plaid shirt, blue jeans and gym shoes.His vehicle was a blue 2006 Chevrolet Impala, police said. It had the Illinois license plate "N810609."Bendorf does not have a cell phone, police said. His OnStar service, a vehicle security feature, was not active.Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff's office at (847) 294-4735.