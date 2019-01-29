Man, 75, struck, killed by snowplow in Libertyville

A 75-year-old man was hit and killed by a snowplow Monday morning in northwest suburban Libertyville.A village plow truck hit the man about 9:50 a.m. in the 600 block of Bridle Court in Libertyville, according to a statement from Libertyville police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as Donald Anderson, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. A preliminary autopsy determined that he died of "multiple traumatic injuries caused by being struck by a vehicle," the coroner's office said."If you're out in a cul de sac the plow comes and it piles it up here," said Alan Vail, resident. "Actually have to go out in the street to get your snow blower to hit this curb here."Police said the victim was snow blowing his driveway near the section that meets the street when he was struck, police said.Many people in the neighborhood knew the victim but seemed too rattled by the incident to speak. Investigators spent several hours at the scene near the home trying to figure out how a snow plow could have missed a man clearing his driveway.The driver of the plow has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team, police said.