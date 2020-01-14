Man, 77, found dead after Southwest Side house fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 77-year-old man was found dead in a house fire in Chicago's Wrightwood neighborhood on the Southwest Side Tuesday morning, authorities said.The fire occurred in a one-story ranch house at about 2:55 a.m. in the 3000-block of West 85th Street. At one point, the exterior of the home caved in from the flames.The victim was found after a secondary search of the home, Chicago Fire Department officials said.Authorities have not released the man's identity. No other injuries were reported.Neighbors referred to him as Mr. Johnson. They said his health was ailing and he used a walker to get around.Neighbor Roy Brown has known the family for more than 20 years."It hurts me because you live here 25 years and you expect to see him the next morning or you see him walking around or whatever," said neighbor Roy Brown. "He would come out, have a cigarette and stuff like that, have a cup of coffee. I'm not going to see that anymore. That's the hard part, not seeing him anymore. It just ain't right. "It is not known if the home had working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is under investigation.