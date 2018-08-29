A 77-year-old Chicago man was reported missing after he was last seen Monday on Chicago's South Side.John Owens may need medical attention, his family told police.He was last seen in the 8200 block of South Spaulding Avenue in the Ashburn neighborhood, wearing a straw hat, black jacket and jeans and driving a beige and white 2004 Lincoln Town Car.His license plate is V102826 and the vehicle has a handicap placard on the rear-view mirror.Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police at 312-747-8380.