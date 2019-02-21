Man, 78, found dead after Homewood fire

A man was found dead after a fire in south suburban Homewood Wednesday night, the Village of Homewood said.Firefighters were called to a house fire on in the 1000-block of 185th Street 185th Street at about 8:46 p.m. After the fire was struck the body of a 78-year-old man was found inside the residence.The man has been identified tot he Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as James Kerrigan.Few other details have been released, but investigators were in the yard overnight with a dog.The Homewood Fire Department and Homewood Police Department are investigating.