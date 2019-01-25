Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles

An elderly man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Friday morning in north suburban Niles.According to the Niles Police Department, a 78-year-old man was walking across Dempster Street when he was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound approaching Western Avenue at approximately 6:18 a.m. The driver remained on the scene.The man was rushed to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died from injuries sustained in the accident. His identity has not yet been released.The Major Crash Assistance Team is assisting Niles police in the ongoing investigation.