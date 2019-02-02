Man, 81, in critical condition after woman shoots him in face in South Chicago

A woman was in police custody after shooting an 81-year-old man, critically wounding him, Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.The two of them were arguing and got into a physical struggle inside a home at 1:55 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago police. During the fight, the woman fired a gun at the 81-year-old's face.The 81-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.The woman, who is believed to have known the man she shot, was taken into custody but released without charges, police said.