Man, 81, in critical condition after woman shoots him in South Chicago

Police investigate a shooting about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 in the 8500 block of South Phillips Avenue in Chicago. (Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times)

CHICAGO --
A woman was in police custody after shooting an 81-year-old man, critically wounding him, Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The two of them were arguing and got into a physical struggle inside a home at 1:55 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago police. During the fight, the woman fired a gun at the 81-year-old's face.

The 81-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

Officers arrested the woman, who is believed to have known the man she shot, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
