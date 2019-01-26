Man, 81, in critical condition after woman shoots him in South Chicago

A woman was in police custody after shooting an 81-year-old man, critically wounding him, Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood on the Far South Side.The two of them were arguing and got into a physical struggle inside a home at 1:55 a.m. in the 8500 block of South Phillips, according to Chicago police. During the fight, the woman fired a gun at the 81-year-old's face.The 81-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.Officers arrested the woman, who is believed to have known the man she shot, police said.