Man, 81, missing from Brighton Park located

WLS
Wednesday, December 26, 2018 10:26AM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said Wednesday they have located an 81-year-old man who had been missing since early Christmas Day from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
No additional details have been released.
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
