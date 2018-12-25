Man, 81, missing from Brighton Park may be disoriented

Teodoro Vivero | Chicago police

CHICAGO --
Police are looking for an 81-year-old man who has been missing since early Christmas Day from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Teodoro Vivero was last seen about 1 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Sacramento Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He left home without his eye glasses and may appear to be disoriented or in need of medical attention, police said.

Vivero is described as a 5-foot-9 Hispanic man weighing about 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

He was last seen wearing gray dress pants, a gray hat and a green jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.

