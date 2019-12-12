Man, 82, missing from East Garfield Park, considered high risk: police

Chicago police are asking for help locating a "high risk" 82-year-old Charles Almond who has been reported missing from East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Charles Almond was last seen Wednesday in near West Washington Boulevard and North California Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Almond, who has dementia and may need medical attention, is 5-foot-8, 120 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and has a dark-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a red long sleeved shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

