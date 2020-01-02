Man, 83, from Kentucky missing on way to Illinois found

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An elderly man from Louisville, Kentucky, with a medical condition that puts him at risk is missing after leaving to drive to Illinois has been found, state police said Thursday morning. .

The Louisville Kentucky Metro Police Department contacted Illinois State Police Wednesday to help find 83-year-old John Nicholson. Louisville police said Nicholson left his home in the 10000-block of Crooked Stick Court in Louisville at about 7 a.m. to drive to Bartlett. Police said he last used his debit card in Rensselaer at 10:30 a.m.

Police said he has a medical condition that puts him at risk, though they did not say what that condition is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bartlettkentuckyindianaelderlymissing manu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 children dead in South Shore high-rise incident; man says daughter jumped with boy from 11th floor
3 women killed, 4 injured in Morgan Park crash
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Illinois
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2,020 tip at St. Charles IHOP
Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Doorbell camera captures woman being chased, assaulted by man: VIDEO
Show More
Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon dies at 30
New laws 2020: Illinois laws, fees that start January 1
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, warmer Thursday
Cook County clerk issues first marriage license of 2020
Blagojevich claims Democrats would have impeached Lincoln in op-ed supporting Trump
More TOP STORIES News