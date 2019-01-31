Man, 83, missing from Little Village: police

Rosendo Villanueva (Chicago police)

CHICAGO --
An 83-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday from the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.

Rosendo Villanueva was last seen at 7:30 p.m. in the area of 30th Street and Drake Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Villanueva was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and white hair, police said. He is possibly wearing a maroon jacket, green sweatshirt and gray pants.

Anyone with information on Villanueva's whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing personChicagoLittle Village
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Polar vortex brings record cold, Wind Chill Warning in effect
6 hospitalized after CO leak in Marquette Park home
1 killed, 1 critically injured in Chatham house fire
Photos show potential persons of interest in 'Empire' actor attack, police say
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
15 cars catch fire at Newark Airport parking garage
Human-trafficking sting leads to 339 arrests
Chicago AccuWeather: Very cold, evening snow Thursday
Surveillance image released in Kenwood hit-and-run
Show More
Ariana Grande's new Japanese tattoo has a typo
What's open, closed during Chicago's deep freeze
Historic cold in Chicago produces 'diamond dust,' other phenomena
More News