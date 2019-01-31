Man, 83, missing from Little Village: police

An 83-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday from the Little Village neighborhood on the West Side.Rosendo Villanueva was last seen at 7:30 p.m. in the area of 30th Street and Drake Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.Villanueva was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes and white hair, police said. He is possibly wearing a maroon jacket, green sweatshirt and gray pants.Anyone with information on Villanueva's whereabouts is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.