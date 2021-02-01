fatal fire

Man, 90, dies in Sauganash house fire

CHICAGO -- A 90-year-old man was found dead in a fire Monday afternoon in the Sauganash neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. to a ranch home in the 5600 block of North Kerbs Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A "relatively small" fire was extinguished right away, and crews found the man dead inside the house, department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Someone who called in the fire said someone was trapped in the home, he said.

An elderly female escaped the home unharmed, Langford said.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
