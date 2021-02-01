Man, 90, killed in Sauganash house fire identified

Firefighters were called about 2 p.m. to a ranch home in the 5600 block of North Kerbs Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
WATCH: Chopper7 over fatal Sauganash fire
A "relatively small" fire was extinguished right away, and crews found the man dead inside the house, department spokesman Larry Langford said.
Someone who called in the fire said someone was trapped in the home, he said.
The man was identified as Edwin Glad, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.
An elderly female escaped the home unharmed, Langford said.
Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)