A 91-year-old man was attacked Tuesday afternoon in Chicago's Chinatown neighborhood, police said. He has been identified as Yen Wong.

The incident occurred at about 2 p.m. near 24th and Wentworth near the neighborhood's busy business district. Wong was walking when he was jumped.

The suspect was then chased down by some well-trained good Samaritans.

The attacker was nabbed by Cook County Sheriff's Deputy Eddie Garcia, who was driving through the area, and an off-duty Chicago police sergeant. Garcia was flagged down by several woman who witnessed the beating.
The men caught the attacker a few blocks away at 26th and Wentworth.

Dazed but alive, 91-year-old Yen Wong was surrounded by family Tuesday night at Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was in good condition.

Yen Wong is well known in Chinatown. The 91-year old always walks with a cane and his family runs a business here. They are hopeful Wong will recover from the attack.

Police said charges are expected.
