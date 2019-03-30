Disasters & Accidents

Man, 94, killed in hit-and-run crash on NW Side

CHICAGO -- A 94-year-old man died in the hit-and-run crash Sunday in the Dunning area on the Northwest Side.

The man was driving in the 3500 block of North Oak Park Avenue when someone drove through a red light at Addison Street and hit the man's vehicle, Chicago police said.

About 8:45 a.m., the driver of the struck vehicle, Wasyl Ohonowskyj, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

An autopsy found he died from spinal injuries from the crash, the medical examiner's office said.

The driver of the other car left the scene of the crash on foot, police said. No arrests have been made.

