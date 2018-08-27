Man accused in West Town beating, sex assault to be held without bail

CHICAGO (WLS) --The man accused of a brutal attack in West Town made his first appearance in court Wednesday.
Rufus Carlson, 37, appeared for a bond hearing at Leighton Criminal Courts Wednesday for the alleged beating and sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman after she left the Chicago/Milwaukee Blue Line station at approximately 7 a.m. Monday.
Carlson is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault causing bodily harm, aggravated kidnapping with the intent to inflict harm, and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, all felonies. On Wednesday, prosecutors added a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Carlson was held without bond by order of Judge David R. Navarro who stated Carson presents "a real and present threat to the community."
Surveillance video appears to show Carlson jogging down the platform and getting onto an escalator directly behind the victim. Prosecutors said the video then shows Carlson following the victim south on Ogden Avenue and attacking her.
The video allegedly shows Carlson putting his hand around the victim's face and dragging her into an alley behind a construction fence in the 1200 block of West Ohio Street.
The victim was beaten, concussed, suffered a traumatic brain injury, showed strangulation marks and had been sexually assaulted, state representatives said. She is still hospitalized.
Carlson was arrested at approximately 9 p.m. Monday.
Carlson has several prior convictions, including five felony convictions. He is due back in court on September 19.
Carlson's parents were present in court Wednesday but declined to comment.
Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.