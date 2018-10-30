Man accused of breaking into home of missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs, stealing her clothing, on morning of parents' funeral

Wisconsin police have charged a man with breaking into the home of missing teenager Jayme Closs and stealing her clothes, during her parents' funeral.

BARRON, Wis. --
Prosecutors have charged a man with burglarizing a Wisconsin home where a couple was killed and their 13-year-old daughter went missing, but authorities say he's not a suspect in the case.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says 32-year-old Kyle Jaenke-Annis was arrested over the weekend at the home of James and Denise Closs. The couple was found shot dead early on Oct. 15 and their daughter, Jayme, was missing. Authorities believe Jayme was abducted, and she has been ruled out as a suspect in her parents' killings.

According to the complaint, authorities discovered Jaenke-Annis in the Closs home early Saturday, the morning of the couple's funeral. Jaenke-Annis told investigators he found the house unlocked, walked in and took some of Jayme's clothing.

RELATED: Jayme Closs disappearance: $50K reward offered for information on missing, endangered Wisconsin girl

Fitzgerald did not say why Jaenke-Annis was cleared of any involvement in Jayme's disappearance. He is due in court Nov. 7.
