Man accused of burgling Lakeview home caught on camera

Chicago police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video who allegedly burglarized a Lakeview home by cutting the screen while a mother and her young child were inside.Police said the man crept into a home in the 1300-block of West Diversey on June 11, shortly before 1 p.m. He remained somehow unnoticed, while a mother and her child were upstairs."It's one thing to be broken into. You obviously feel violated. However, if you're there while it's happening, I would think it's got to elevate it to an entirely different level," said Tim, a neighbor, who did not want to give his last name.Despite obvious warnings that the home was secure with an alarm system, police said the suspect snipped a side screen on a home near Diversy and Southport, and made his way inside Monday afternoon."The more I hear about it, happens between daytime hours," said Kathy, a neighbor, who did not want to give her last name.Police said the man snuck out before the woman heard him. He was captured moments later on a neighbor's security camera, carrying what police said was a stolen laptop and the woman's purse. He also appears to be wearing latex gloves to avoid fingerprints.The block has been burglarized before."We've been broken into. We took means to secure our house. Put up a fence and installed an alarm system," Tim said.Police are advising others to do the same; images like these help capture criminals more quickly. This is a reminder, they said, to take basic security measures seriously."I think everyone is very aware and do their best to keep alarms on, make sure doors are always locked," Kathy said.If you recognize the man in the surveillance images, contact Chicago police.