Florida man reportedly called 911 hundreds of times because he 'wanted someone to talk to'

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Reston told officers his phone had run out of minutes and he just wanted someone to talk to.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida --
Authorities say a man was arrested for misuse of 911 and calling the emergency line at least 200 times because he "'wanted someone to talk to.'"

According to a police report, an officer responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on Jan. 30 at around 1 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they met with 38-year-old Michael Reston, who told officials he had accidentally dialed 911 and did not have an emergency.

Reston also told officers his phone had run out of minutes and he just wanted someone to talk to.

When authorities searched further into Reston's history, they learned he reportedly called 911 approximately 200 times in two months.

Reston was arrested and received a first-degree misdemeanor charge for misuse of 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
911 callu.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
22 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
U of I considering classroom ban for trolling faculty
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Escaped inmate found hiding in backyard trash can, police say
1 fatally shot in unincorporated Northbrook
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Show More
5 mistakes you're making with your money
Man killed after rear-ending IDOT truck on I-55
82-year-old granny and her snowblower not slowed by snow storm
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in Maryland wreck
More News