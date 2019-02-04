Authorities say a man was arrested for misuse of 911 and calling the emergency line at least 200 times because he "'wanted someone to talk to.'"According to a police report, an officer responded to a 911 hang-up complaint on Jan. 30 at around 1 a.m.When authorities arrived at the scene, they met with 38-year-old Michael Reston, who told officials he had accidentally dialed 911 and did not have an emergency.Reston also told officers his phone had run out of minutes and he just wanted someone to talk to.When authorities searched further into Reston's history, they learned he reportedly called 911 approximately 200 times in two months.Reston was arrested and received a first-degree misdemeanor charge for misuse of 911.