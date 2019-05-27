Man accused of dragging state trooper on West Side charged with attempted murder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man accused of dragging an Illinois state trooper has been charged with attempted first degree murder.The 31-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning on the I-290 eastbound ramp to Damen Avenue. Illinois State Police said he nearly hit a state trooper who was doing a traffic stop.The trooper ordered the driver to pull over and police said the driver attempted to flee. Police said a struggle ensured between the driver and the trooper, and the trooper was dragged a short distance.Police said the trooper was able to force the vehicle into park and the driver was taken into custody. The trooper sustained non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released from the hospital.The suspect, Steven Gouveia, was charged with attempted first degree murder, misdemeanor possession of cannabis and two citations for driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.