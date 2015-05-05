Man accused of eating parts of dead ex-girlfriend deemed fit to stand trial

A psychiatrist says an Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body is mentally competent for trial, but his attorneys want to talk to him first.The News and Tribune reports a psychiatrist at Logansport State Hospital said in a letter filed with Clark County Circuit Court that Joseph Oberhansley's competency has been restored since he was committed there last October.Prosecutors allege Oberhansley broke into the Jeffersonville home of 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton in September 2014, and that he raped her, fatally stabbed her and ate parts of her body.During a hearing Thursday, Oberhansley's attorneys requested a month to talk with him and form an opinion on his competency. Judge Vicki Carmichael scheduled a Sept. 21 trial to discuss the matter.